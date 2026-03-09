Manora Drilling Exceeds Management's Expectations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) (“Valeura” or the“Company”) announces completion of a successful infill drilling campaign at its Gulf of Thailand Manora field (Block G1/48, 70% operated working interest). Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

“Our Manora drilling campaign illustrates that we can continue adding to the ultimate production potential of our Gulf of Thailand fields. Our approach is to take every opportunity to appraise potential future development locations while developing known reservoir intervals. We have once again delivered new production from the field and also laid the basis for further development in the future.” Valeura successfully drilled a campaign comprised of two infill development targets and one appraisal well from the Manora A platform. All wells were successful, and notably the appraisal well was found to be optimally positioned for use as a production well. As a result, all three wells have been completed as oil producers and are now on stream. Manora's oil production has increased from an average of 1,950 bbls/d prior to the first new well coming onstream, to a more recent average of 2,626 bbls/d (working interest share oil production before royalites)(1). Valeura's management expects that the newly encountered reservoir intervals will be considered in the next evaluation of reserves and could therefore be additive to the ultimate potential and economic life of the asset. MNA-41 was drilled as a deviated appraisal well to evaluate the potential of two reservoir intervals. The well encountered oil pay in the 300-series sand reservoir, which will be analysed to identify future prospects in this zone. In addition, the well encountered five oil pay zones in the 400/500-series reservoir. It has been completed as a comingled oil producer and is now on production. Results have exceeded management's expectations, which sought only to assess the potential for future development of these intervals. MNA-35ST1 was drilled as a sidetrack to the pre-exisitng MNA-35 well, with the objective of developing the same two reservoir intervals access in MNA-41. Two pay zones were encountered in the 300 sands, which will be completed for production in the future. In the meantime, the well has been completed as a producer of five oil pay zones within the 400/500 reservoir sands and is now on production. MNA-42H was geo-steered as a horizontal development well within the 300 series sand reservoir. The well's 1,046 ft lateral section encountered 556' of net oil pay, which has exceeded management's expectations. The well has been completed and is now online as a horizontal oil producer. The Manora drilling campaign was completed safely, on time, and on budget. Valeura's contracted drilling rig has now been mobilised to the Nong Yao field on block G11/48 (90% operated working interest) where the Company is planning to drill a production-oriented campaign from the Nong Yao A and Nong Yao B wellhead facilities.

(1) 15-24 February 2026 vs 03-12 February 2026. Future Disclosure

Valeura intends to release its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, along with its annual information form for 2025 and its estimates of reserves and resources in accordance with the requirements of National instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities on 18 March 2026. For further information, please contact:

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at .

Advisory and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is for the purpose of explaining management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“estimate”,“propose”,“project”,“target” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Manora drilling results laying the basis for further development work in the future; and management's expectation that the newly encountered reservoir intervals will be considered in the next evaluation of reserves and could therefore be additive to the ultimate potential and economic life of the asset.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from governments and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; future drilling activity on the required/expected timelines; the prospectivity of the Company's lands; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks across its business; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; the impact of inflation of future costs; future currency exchange rates; interest rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and fulfil commitments under licences and leases; future commodity prices; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; royalty rates and taxes; future capital and other expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells and working over existing wellbores; the performance of wells and facilities; the availability of the required capital to funds its exploration, development and other operations, and the ability of the Company to meet its commitments and financial obligations; the ability of the Company to secure adequate processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms; the capacity and reliability of facilities; the application of regulatory requirements respecting abandonment and reclamation; the recoverability of the Company's reserves and contingent resources; future growth; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions; global energy policies going forward; future debt levels; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and associated exploration, development and marketing plans and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, offshore storage and offloading facilities and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves and resources are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan or realise anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the risk of disruptions from public health emergencies and/or pandemics; competition for specialised equipment and human resources; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to manage the costs related to inflation; disruption in supply chains; the risk of currency fluctuations; changes in interest rates, oil and gas prices and netbacks; potential changes in joint venture partner strategies and participation in work programmes; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for work programme execution; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites; potential changes in laws and regulations, the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; the risk that financing may not be available; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. See the most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the Company for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this new release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this new release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

