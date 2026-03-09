Powering Africa's Future: THE Africa Universities Summit 2026 To Ignite Innovation, Talent And Inclusion

Africa's youth, representing over 400 million voices, are driving the continent's ambition for growth, innovation, and sustainable development. The THE Africa Universities Summit 2026 ( ) will convene in Nairobi on 30-31 March to explore how higher education can unlock human capital, fuel entrepreneurial success, and promote inclusive growth across the continent.

The summit will bring together leaders from universities, business, and civil society for dynamic discussions, hands-on workshops, and visionary keynotes, focusing on four critical themes:



Addressing world challenges: Uniting global and local collaborations to tackle pressing challenges, harnessing research and innovation for sustainable solutions.

Innovation, entrepreneurship and start-ups: Empowering entrepreneurial mindsets, strengthening start-up ecosystems and driving digital innovation.

Work readiness and skills development: Preparing future-ready graduates through employer partnerships, innovative curricula and tailored support. EDI and gender equality in higher education: Championing inclusion and gender equality to create institutions that reflect Africa's diverse societies.

The summit will feature over 60+ speakers from across Africa and beyond, including:



Chérifa Abdelbaki, UNESCO Chairholder, University of Tlemcen

Letlhokwa Mpedi, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

Barnabas Nawangwe, Vice-Chancellor, Makerere University

Caroline Nyaga, Founder&CEO, Women in STEAM Initiative

Tonny Omwansa, CEO, Kenya National Innovation Agency Anicia Peters, CEO, National Commission on Research, Science and Technology

Attendees can expect 30+ hours of content, 9+ hours of networking and opportunities to engage with over 350 participants from more than 150 organisations and universities.

Last year's summit in Rwanda highlighted the power of collaboration, inspiring actionable strategies for innovation, workforce development and equity in higher education.

Leonard Musyoka, Registrar and Chief-of-Staff at the University of Nairobi, reflected on the 2025 summit: "Attending THE Africa Universities Summit was an intellectually enriching experience! The topics were timely, thought-provoking and expertly curated, sparking meaningful conversations in the African higher education sector. Highly recommended for anyone eager to engage with cutting-edge ideas and a passionate community!"

With less than a month to go, tickets are selling fast. Join us in Nairobi to shape Africa's higher education future, connect with thought leaders and explore new opportunities to advance talent, innovation and inclusion.

For more information and to register, visit .

