Congress Will Regret No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju launches scathing attack on Congress over motion

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, warning that they would "regret" moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju defended the Speaker, stating the motion was brought without "any reason" and solely to satisfy "one man's stubbornness". He added that the BJP is prepared to respond "thoroughly in the House" and predicted the motion's defeat. "The second part of Parliament's Budget Session is about to begin today. Sadly, it is beginning with a motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, brought by the opposition, specifically the Congress Party, to remove him. We will respond to that, but Congress must consider how far they will go to undermine constitutional positions and constitutional dignity. They criticise the court's comments. They disregard the Election Commission," he said.

He further accused the Congress of disregarding democracy and only believing "in one family". "Congress will regret it. The proposal brought against the Lok Sabha Speaker, without any reason and without thinking, to satisfy one man's stubbornness, will have to face defeat," he added.

Opposition alleges 'partisan' behaviour from Speaker

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hoped that the concerns from the opposition reach the speaker with this motion. "The chair of the Speaker is bi-partisan. In the Constitution, there is a provision that if the Opposition feels that the Chair is acting in a partisan manner, then it can move a no-confidence motion. We hope that a message will go to the Chair that duties should be performed, keeping responsibility in mind," she told ANI.

As per the List of Business, Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Mallu Ravi and Kodikunnil Suresh are scheduled to bring in a resolution to move the No-Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for discussion. 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

They further pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers. The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Parties prepare for House showdown

In response, several BJP leaders have strongly condemned the opposition's resolution passed against the Speaker.

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress issued a 'three-line whip' to their Lok Sabha MPs, expecting their presence in the House from March 9 to 11.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MPs will support the no-confidence motion in accordance with the direction of the party chairperson, Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)