Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Shakun Group MD Dies In BMW Crash On Delhimumbai Expressway

Vallabh Maheshwari, a famous industrialist from Rajasthan, was killed in a high-speed collision on Delhi-Mumbai roads. On the Alwar section of the Delhi-Mumbai motorway, the 62-year-old industrialist from Jaipur was heading to Mathura when his driver lost control of the opulent automobile, leaving it utterly wrecked.

Vallabh Maheshwari's accident

One of Rajasthan's most well-known businesspeople and the Managing Director of the Shakun Group, Vallabh Maheshwari, passed away on Sunday after his BMW lost control, crashed through roadside barriers and flipped on the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway close to Alwar. He was 62. Around 4 p.m., Maheshwari's BMW lost control around milestone 136.8 in the vicinity of the Raini police station when he was on a religious journey from Jaipur to Mathura. According to the police, the vehicle struck a culvert wall, burst through the barriers, and crossed the median. The premium car was so severely damaged in the crash that it was unrecognisable.

After being brought to Pinan Hospital, Maheshwari and the driver were subsequently sent to Harish Hospital in Alwar. Maheshwari was pronounced dead by doctors.

Who was Vallabh Maheshwari?

Vallabh Das Maheshwari had over 32 years of expertise in company management and corporate governance. According to reports, he was stationed in Jaipur. According to India Filings, he served as a director and designated partner in a number of businesses in a variety of industries, including advertising, infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality.

Maheshwari served as a director in a number of divisions of the Shakun Group, an industrial conglomerate with headquarters in Jaipur that was established in the early 2000s. From building the necessary industry infrastructure and processing resources to shipping and delivering completed goods to final consumers, the group works along the whole value chain of its industry.

Maheshwari was connected to twelve businesses at the time of his passing. SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited, and N.S. Publicity India Private Limited were among them.

Police have initiated further investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.