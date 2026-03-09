Aspirants Season 3 To Rooster: 10 New Movies & Shows To Binge On OTT This Week

OTT platforms are packed with fresh entertainment this week. From the much-awaited Aspirants Season 3 to the intriguing Rooster, here are 10 new movies and shows you can binge-watch across different streaming platforms right now.

The reality show 'The Society' is returning for its second season, hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Shreya Kalra. You can watch this reality series on JioHotstar starting March 9.

The film 'Rooster' tells the story of Greg Russo, a sharp-witted writer. He visits his daughter's college to reconnect with her. While trying to fit into college life, he also struggles with his daughter. You can watch it on JioHotstar from March 9.

'One Piece' is an adventure fantasy web series based on Eiichiro Oda's 1997 manga of the same name. The story follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they search for the 'One Piece' treasure together. You can stream this series on Netflix from March 10.

Priyanka Mohan's film 'Made in Korea' is about Shenba, a girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu. She goes on a life-changing journey to South Korea. You can watch this movie on Netflix from March 12.

Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish has directed the web series 'Aspirants Season 3'. The show stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine. Jatin Goswami has also joined the cast for the new season. You can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video from March 13.

Avinash Prakash's Tamil drama film 'Naangal' tells the story of a family with three sons. They face challenges with their identity, family, and ambitions under the pressure of a strict father. You can watch this film on Sun NXT from March 13.

The film 'Pooki' stars Ajay Dhishan and RK Dhanusha in the lead roles. The story shows how they break off their six-year relationship after a fight on the street. They then try to find their own way in life alone. This film can be watched on ZEE5 from March 13.

Jadesh K Hampi has directed the film 'Landlord', which stars Vijaya Kumar, Rachita Ram, and Rakesh Adiga. Set in a village in the 80s, the film revolves around a local landlord. A constable challenges him, which sparks a rebellion. You can watch this film on ZEE5 from March 13.

'Andha Pyaar 2.0' is a blind dating comedy reality series. In the show, a woman meets four strangers. After conversations and building a connection, she chooses who she wants to start a relationship with. You can watch this series on ZEE5 from March 14.

The comedy film 'The Family McMullen' will be available on JioHotstar from March 15. Edward Burns directed this film, which stars Connie Britton, Burns, and Michael McGlone in the lead roles.