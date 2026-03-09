'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law...' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror

Shock and anger grip Uttam Nagar after the brutal Holi-time murder case. Locals demand strict action against the accused and openly support bulldozer action. Many residents also call for strong law enforcement similar to policies seen under Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice and closure for the victim's family.

