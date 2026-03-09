Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law...' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror


2026-03-09 03:06:21
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shock and anger grip Uttam Nagar after the brutal Holi-time murder case. Locals demand strict action against the accused and openly support bulldozer action. Many residents also call for strong law enforcement similar to policies seen under Yogi Adityanath to ensure justice and closure for the victim's family.

MENAFN09032026007385015968ID1110834852



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search