Freight Movement Across Azerbaijaniran Border Resumes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cargo transportation by all types of vehicles across the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran resumes starting at 10:00 (GMT+4) on March 9, 2026, Trend reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Entry and exit for freight transportation, including transit movement, will be restored after being temporarily suspended.

Earlier, under Decision No. 66 adopted on March 5, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily halted the movement of cargo vehicles across the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

Authorities noted that on March 6, the passage of Azerbaijani cargo trucks returning from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, as well as Iranian cargo trucks returning from Azerbaijan to Iran, began through the Astara, Bilasuvar, and Julfa state border checkpoints.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.