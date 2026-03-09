PM, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Regional Political, Economic Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan held a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly, to discuss the growing regional repercussions of the ongoing Iranian war, with particular focus on its potential impact on Middle Eastern economies.During the call, Hassan and Madbouly stressed the importance of close coordination between their countries to confront the political and economic challenges arising from the crisis.They also reaffirmed Jordan's and Egypt's firm rejection of the Iranian attacks that have targeted Jordan and several Arab Gulf countries. They warned that any further escalation risks widening the conflict and triggering serious long-term consequences for the region.