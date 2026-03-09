UN Security Council To Hold Meeting On Afghanistan

The meeting will take place at 11:30 p.m. Kabul time and is expected to focus on recent developments in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, according to diplomatic sources.

Georgette Gagnon, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), is scheduled to brief council members on the latest situation in the country.

Further details about the agenda of the session have not yet been released, but the discussion is expected to address key political and humanitarian developments.

Human rights violations, particularly restrictions on women and girls, along with concerns about terrorism, remain among the major issues raised by the United Nations regarding Afghanistan.

The meeting comes days after International Women's Day on March 8, when UN officials and human rights groups again called attention to severe restrictions imposed on Afghan women.

Several UN experts have warned that the continued limitations on women's education, employment and public life could deepen Afghanistan's humanitarian and economic crisis.

The Security Council discussion is expected to shape future international engagement with Afghanistan as pressure grows over rights and security concerns.