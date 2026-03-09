Jackie Shroff Remembers Late Satish Kaushik On His Third Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff remembered late actor-director Satish Kaushik on his death anniversary on March 9.

Taking to his social media account on Monday, Jackie paid tribute to the ace filmmaker and actor, who passed away on March 9, 2023.

Sharing a collage of Satish Kaushik's pictures on his social media account, Jackie wrote,“Remembering Satish Kaushik ji on his death anniversary.”

The collage featured a smiling picture of Satish Kaushik from his last days, where he was seen wearing a cap and glasses. It also featured two monochrome throwback portraits from his younger days.

The pictures capture different phases of the actor's life and career.

For the uninitiated, Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His sudden demise had sent shockwaves across the film industry and left fans and colleagues deeply saddened.

Among those most affected by his loss were his close friends and Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor.

Their friendship with Satish Kaushik dated back more than three decades. Anupam Kher, in particular, has often been seen talking about his deep bond with Kaushik.

Post Satish's demise, Anupam Kher emotionally stepped into the shoes of Satish Kaushik as a guardian for the former's daughter Vanshika.

Anupam is seen frequently spending time with Vanshika. From attending important moments in her life, to being present at school events and family gatherings, Kher is seen doing it all.

Also, from Sunday lunches to making fun reels together, something that Satish and Vanshika followed without fail, Anupam has ensured that her father remains present in her life by carrying forward the warmth and friendship he shared with the late actor.

Vanshika, who is still in school, is often seen sharing happy moments with Anupam, whom she lovingly calls“Anupam uncle.”

Talking about Satish Kaushik, the late actor known for iconic roles in films such as Mr. India and Ram Lakhan, earned immense appreciation for his performances in all of his movies.

