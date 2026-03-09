WATCH: Aishwarya Raiabhishek Bachchan Groove To Salman Khan Song At Event With Nita Ambani (VIDEO)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended a wedding celebration, where Aishwarya was seen dancing to Salman Khan's 'Salaam-E-Ishq' alongside Nita Ambani in a video that has gone viral.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended a wedding party, and an inside video of the ceremony has gone viral, showing the actress dancing to Salman Khan's iconic song "Salaam-E-Ishq" with Nita Ambani, the wife of business billionaire Mukesh Ambani. In the video, Nita, Abhishek, and Aishwarya, among others, dance their hearts out to the tune.

Nita Ambani looked lovely in a light blue lehenga with elaborate embroidery. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in white trousers and a blue bandhgala. Aishwarya Rai looked gorgeous in her dark blue suit combo.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed "Salaam-E-Ishq" for the film Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, which was directed by Nikhil Advani and written by Sameer Anjaan. The film stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, and Shannon Esra in important parts.

Previously, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were among the first film industry visitors to attend Arjun and Saaniya's wedding ceremony. Aishwarya dressed elegantly in a beautifully embroidered light-blue suit. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan complimented his lady love with white trousers and a black bandhgala.