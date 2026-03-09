Cold Conditions Monday Ahead Of Midweek Temperature Rise

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Cold conditions are expected to dominate Monday before temperatures gradually rise through midweek, bringing milder but dusty weather to several areas, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Monday's weather will remain cold across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will see comparatively milder temperatures. Low clouds are expected, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.Authorities warned of frost formation during early morning hours over high mountain areas and parts of the Badia, plains and the northern Jordan Valley. Fog may also reduce visibility early in the day over northern highlands and parts of the plains.Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly on Tuesday, though conditions will remain relatively cold across most regions. High clouds are expected, with moderate easterly winds that may become active at times.A further rise in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, bringing readings closer to seasonal averages. Dusty conditions are forecast across many areas, with mild weather in most regions and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Medium and high clouds are expected, while southeasterly winds may strengthen at times and reduce visibility in several areas.Dusty weather is expected to persist on Thursday, with mild conditions across most regions and a chance of scattered showers in the northeastern Badia. Northwesterly winds are forecast to remain moderate, becoming active at times.Temperatures in eastern Amman on Monday are expected to range between 14 C and 5 C, while western Amman will record 12 C and 3 C. Aqaba is forecast to see highs of 23 C and lows near 11 C.