Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini: Sheikh Zayed's Values Were Founded On A Strategic Vision Linking Human Development With Stability And Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stressed that Zayed Humanitarian Day is a significant national occasion to recall the values established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in the fields of humanitarian work.

Al Hussaini noted that these values were built on a strategic vision linking human development with stability and sustainable progress, shaping Emirati humanitarian work into a comprehensive institutional approach driven by the principles of responsibility, solidarity and humanitarian cooperation.

His Excellency added that the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed was not merely a temporary charitable endeavour but a far-reaching civilisational project that laid the foundations for a country that placed investment in people at the forefront of its priorities and made the empowerment of communities a pillar of sustainable growth.

He pointed out that this approach has also been reflected in the country's financial policies, which balance economic efficiency with humanitarian considerations, strengthening the UAE's ability to play an active role in supporting regional and international stability.

His Excellency stated that the Ministry of Finance embodies this comprehensive vision in its work by developing flexible and sustainable financial frameworks that cement development and humanitarian initiatives.

These frameworks, he added, help create an enabling environment that directs resources efficiently towards sectors with strong social and economic impact, reinforcing the UAE's position as a trusted partner in supporting development efforts both locally and globally.

He also reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to continue translating the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed into practical policies that strengthen solidarity and prosperity, further establishing the UAE as a global model in harnessing financial strength to serve humanity.

His Excellency noted that the path of giving laid down by the founding father will remain a guiding light for future generations as they pursue continued progress and achievement.