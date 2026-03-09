Turkmenistan Increases Oil, Gas Production In Early 2026
The figures were presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Guvanch Agajanov during a Cabinet meeting on the country's macroeconomic performance for the first two months of 2026, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
During the reporting period, the plan for oil refining at the country's refineries was executed at 107.1%. Gasoline production reached 122.7% of the plan, diesel fuel - 106.4%, lubricating oils - 102.7%, and liquefied gas - 119.7%.
Meanwhile, production of natural gas and associated gas reached 106.7 percent of the plan.
The Turkmennebit State Concern is Turkmenistan's state-owned oil company responsible for the exploration, production, and processing of crude oil and gas condensate in the country. The concern manages major onshore oil fields, drilling operations, and a number of oil refineries and plays a key role in supplying petroleum products to the domestic market and for export.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment