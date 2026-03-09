Selena Gomez Showers Love On Benny Blanco On B'day: Love You With All My Heart

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, expressing her deep affection for him.

Taking to Instagram, Selena posted a sweet message dedicated to Blanco on his special day. The“Wolf” hitmaker shared a string of image featuring from their wedding day and all the other romantic moments they have made together.

She penned:“Happy birthday my love I love you with all my heart.”

Selena started dating record producer Benny Blanco in June 2023. She formally announced their engagement in December 2024 following a period of media rumors The couple were married on September 27, 2025.

In other news, on March 5, she recalled being“misdiagnosed” before ultimately receiving her bipolar disorder diagnosis. Selena revealed the information while appearing on the March 3 episode of Friends Keep Secrets podcast alongside husband Benny Blanco.

The 33-year-old singer-actress said: "I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed.”

She added: "People were just assuming, and I would try multiple therapists. And that's why it's hard. It's actually really hard when we're talking about these things. And for me to go get a therapist, all of it is so f---ing complicated."

Going on to explain that finding the right diagnosis and treatments took going through "multiple different people," Selena stressed how important it was to remember that "you can't just give up,” reports people.

While going to "four different rehabs" ultimately helped Selena to better understand her diagnosis, Blanco, noted that she will still occasionally "have moments where she's having mania, and she doesn't know."

"She'll start to realize she's having it after it's happening, and sometimes she doesn't even remember when it's happening," the record producer, who wed Gomez in September, said.

"It's such a delicate thing because you're not supposed to technically talk to that person about it while they're deep in it. And it's like, even dating her and she's so hyperaware, she'll be like, 'I think I'm feeling a little manic.'"

In response, she made it clear that those "moments of mania" are never something she's ashamed of.

"I'm not ashamed at all because I can catch them a bit quicker. But it is helpful to have a partner that will understand where the temperature is at and meet you where you are, and then you gradually understand what's happening."