'I Don't Believe In Inheriting Anything, I Believe In Creating Something On Your Own': Gambhir

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) India head coach Gautam Gambhir said his focus was never on simply inheriting a successful side but on building a new identity for the team through fearless and attacking cricket after the India scripted history, becoming the first team to defend the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

Fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked 4-15 as India became the first team to retain the Men's T20 World Cup title and win the crown for a record three times in front of 86,824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the last three years, India have clinched three ICC titles, starting right from the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid. Then in the Champions Trophy, they defeated New Zealand to claim the second title, and on Sunday, they claimed the coveted T20 WC title for a record third time.

Reflecting on India's sustained success in recent years, Gambhir emphasised that the players aimed to create their own legacy by playing without the fear of losing and consistently outperforming opponents - a mindset he believes has helped shape a brand of cricket the dressing room and the entire country can be proud of.

“I don't believe in inheriting anything. I believe in creating something, and hopefully we've created something that all of you can be proud of - the kind of brand of cricket we've played. It's not only about inheriting a team; it's also about creating something of your own,” Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

“That was always something I wanted to do as a coach - to see if we could play a completely different brand of cricket where people can say that this is a team that has consistently outscored and outbowled the opposition.”

Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, powered India to 255/5, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, before Jasprit and Axar Patel (3-27) ripped through New Zealand's top order to seal victory.

The visitors were dismissed for 159 in 19 overs, with only Tim Seifert offering resistance through a fighting 52.

“This has been a fearless group of players who do not fear losing a game of cricket. We spoke about it many times in the dressing room - the first discussion we always had was that we don't want to fear losing a game of cricket.

“For too long, it was important for us to change that mindset. That's why I say we have created something that everyone in the dressing room can be really proud of, and I'm sure the entire country should be proud of it as well," he said.