T20 WC: 'Next Goal Is Olympic Gold And 2028 World Cup,' Says Suryakumar After India's Record Third Title

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav described the past month as 'a wonderful journey' following India's emphatic victory over New Zealand on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at home and set gold at LA 2028 Olympic his next target.

Reflecting on the highs and challenges of the tournament, Surya acknowledged that the start wasn't easy, but the team's resilience and collective performance made the campaign special.

“Obviously, it has been a wonderful journey in the last one month. Though it didn't start the way we wanted it to start, but then it's part of the sport. Throughout the journey till today, it has been very special. And collectively as a team, what we've achieved, I think it's right in front of you. So very happy with that,” Surya told the media at the press conference.

The India skipper also looked ahead, revealing the team's next big targets.“So very happy with that. And as you rightly said, definitely the next goal is the Olympics, Olympic Gold, and also the 2028 World Cup. Don't forget!”

Speaking of the World Cup final, India posted a daunting 255/5 batting first, the highest total in a T20 World Cup final, powered by Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, alongside Ishan Kishan's 54 and Abhishek Sharma's explosive 52. The opening partnership of 98 between Samson and Sharma set the tone, while Shivam Dube's late blitz helped India cross the 250-mark.

In response, New Zealand struggled against India's disciplined bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with 4-15, supported by Axar Patel's 3-27, dismantling the top order. Tim Seifert fought valiantly with 52, but wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. India's bowlers maintained relentless pressure, reducing New Zealand to 159 in 19 overs, completing a dominant 96-run victory.

The win made India the first team to retain a Men's T20 World Cup and the first to win it three times. Captain Suryakumar led the side with composure, while the collective effort from batters and bowlers underscored India's supremacy in the shortest format of the game.