Retail Chains Scale Up Deliveries, Keep Shelves Stocked

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Despite ongoing regional tensions, supermarkets in Qatar say grocery supplies remain sufficient for the coming weeks, with retailers strengthening supply chains, expanding 24-hour store operations and scaling up online delivery services to meet steady consumer demand.

Major hypermarket chains across the country, including LuLu, Al Meera, Monoprix, Safari, and Carrefour, continue to operate at full capacity with well-stocked shelves.

At the same time, authorities have reassured the public that markets remain stable and essential goods are readily

LuLu Hypermarket Qatar regional director Shanavas P M told Gulf Times that they have taken operational measures to cope with the recent increase in demand, particularly in online orders and home deliveries.

“LuLu Hypermarket is currently managing the surge in online orders and home deliveries by operating from 16 stores across Qatar, supported by sufficient manpower and adequate stock availability,” he said.“We have strengthened our operational capacity to ensure that customer orders are processed efficiently and delivered on time.”

Shanavas added that operational hours have been extended and logistics and delivery systems optimised to accommodate the increased demand over the past week.

"Our dedicated teams, including store staff, warehouse personnel, and delivery partners, are working tirelessly to fulfil online orders and ensure smooth home delivery services for our customers," he said."We have also prioritised the availability of essential food and grocery items so that customers can conveniently shop from home without any

Shanavas also reassured customers that LuLu maintains adequate stocks of both food and non-food products across its outlets in Qatar.

“LuLu Hypermarket would like to reassure its valued customers and stakeholders that there is sufficient availability of grocery and essential items across all our outlets in Qatar,” he said.“Our supply chain operations remain stable and efficient, and we currently maintain adequate stock levels of both food and non-food products in all LuLu Hypermarket stores.”

According to Shanavas, the company has taken proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted procurement and distribution of essential commodities, working closely with local suppliers and international partners to keep products flowing into stores.

“Regular shipments and replenishment processes are in place to maintain consistent stock levels across all locations,” he said, adding that inventory management and distribution systems have also been strengthened to respond quickly to customer demand.

“Essential grocery items, fresh produce, dairy products, and other daily necessities are being closely monitored to maintain steady availability,” Shanavas added.

To provide greater convenience and reduce crowding in stores, LuLu has also opened 12 outlets across Qatar, all of which are open 24 hours.

These are stores in D-Ring Road, Al Gharafa, Al Messila, Al Khor Mall, Barwa City, Pearl Island, Abu Sidra Mall, Ain Khaled, Al Wukair, Al Meshaf, Salwa Road and Al Hilal.

Shanavas said that the response from customers has been“very positive”, noting that the extended hours allow shoppers to visit stores at any time of day or night, avoiding peak-hour congestion.

“This initiative has also helped prevent any panic situations by ensuring continuous availability of products,” he said, adding that demand remains steady, particularly for food-related items.

At the national level, Qatar maintains a long-term strategic food and essential goods reserve, helping ensure availability amid regional or international supply chain challenges.

The country has also invested heavily in local production, achieving high levels of self-sufficiency in dairy, poultry and several agricultural products.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is conducting intensive daily field inspections to monitor markets, prevent price manipulation and ensure that goods remain readily available.

Authorities have assured the public that shelves are well-stocked and urged consumers to purchase only what they need.

The ministry also stressed that supplies remain plentiful and markets stable, while encouraging residents to report any irregularities or violations through official channels as part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers and maintain market stability.

