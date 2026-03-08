Qatar Charity Lays Foundation Stone For 'Ahl Qatar Village' In Djibouti

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Despite exceptional challenges, Qatar Charity (QC) laid the foundation stone for the“Ahl Qatar Village” project in Damerjog, on the outskirts of Djibouti City, under the patronage of Amina Abdi Aden, Minister of the City, Urban Planning and Housing, Djibouti.

The project includes the construction of 80 housing units for targeted families, the expansion of three classrooms at a local primary school, and the establishment of a mosque and a Qur'an memorisation centre.

The project is expected to benefit approximately 3,500 residents of Damerjog. It reflects Qatar Charity's commitment to sustainable development and improving the living conditions of vulnerable communities, with social housing as a key pillar of long term stability.

The foundation‐laying ceremony was attended by several senior officials, including Mohammed al‐Derham, chargé d'affaires of the embassy of Qatar in Djibouti; Ghada Ezzeldin Ahmed, country director of Qatar Charity's Djibouti branch; and Hassan Dabaleh Ahmed, Prefect (governor) of the Arta region. Also present were Abdourahman Ali Ahmed, director general of the Urban Rehabilitation and Social Housing Agency; and Abdelkarim Mahmoud Hassan, secretary‐general of the Ministry of the City, Urban Planning and Housing.

The project aims to provide a safe and dignified living environment that strengthens social and economic stability for the most vulnerable Djiboutian families, reflecting Qatar Charity's conviction that decent housing is essential to building cohesive and productive communities.

Abdi Aden underscored the importance of social housing projects as a key pillar of social and economic development, noting their role in ensuring stability and dignified living conditions for low‐income families, expressing her appreciation to the State of Qatar for its continued support of development initiatives in Djibouti.

For her part, Ahmed said the project will have a direct impact on beneficiaries by moving families from precarious housing to safe homes that strengthen family and social stability. She noted that the mosque and Qur'an centre will help promote educational and ethical values while supporting local development, adding that the project reflects Qatar Charity's partnership‐based approach and close cooperation with the Ministry of the City, Urban Planning and Housing to ensure alignment with national plans and long‐term sustainability.

Qatar Charity Ahl Qatar Village Damerjog Djibouti City