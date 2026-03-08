Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Doha Takes In Ramadan Calm


2026-03-08 11:02:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A calm Ramadan night at Old Mina Port frames Doha's illuminated skyline across still waters, its quiet beauty carrying an added weight amid the region's continuing security tensions. The image captures a city holding on to reflection and routine, where serenity, vigilance and resilience meet under the glow of the holy month.

Gulf Times

