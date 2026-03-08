Amir Receives Phone Call From Prime Minister Of Singapore

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Sunday a phone call from Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore HE Lawrence Wong.

At the outset of the call, HE the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore voiced his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing Singapore's condemnation of the continued Iranian aggression, and expressing his appreciation for the care and attention given by the relevant authorities in the State of Qatar to Singaporean residents.

In turn, HH the Amir voiced his thanks and appreciation to HE the Prime Minister for Singapore's solidarity and support for the State of Qatar and its people.

The two sides discussed the key developments in the region and their repercussions on regional and international peace and stability. Both sides stressed the importance of prioritizing political solutions through dialogue and negotiations, and the need to intensify diplomatic efforts and support endeavors aimed at consolidating stability in a way that preserves the security of the region.