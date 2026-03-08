H-1B Bill Seeks To Reverse Trump Rules

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 9 (IANS) A Democratic lawmaker has introduced a legislation in the US House of Representatives seeking to nullify President Donald Trump's proclamation that imposed strict wage requirements and steep fees on employers hiring H-1B visa workers.

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman announced the measure, titled the Welcoming International Success Act, aimed at reversing the September 2025 proclamation that mandated rigid wage levels and imposed a $100,000 fee on employers sponsoring H-1B workers.

“Trump's shortsighted proclamation has created significant barriers for US employers, universities, hospitals, and research institutions that rely on highly-skilled professionals,” Watson Coleman said.

“The H-1B program does not replace the domestic workforce; it serves as a bridge between US talent and global talent that fuels US economic growth,” she added.

The H-1B visa programme allows US employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields where there are shortages of skilled workers. These include industries such as technology, engineering, healthcare, and education.

Supporters of the new bill argue that tightening the programme through higher wage thresholds and costly employer fees has made it harder for institutions to recruit talent needed to sustain innovation and critical services.

Watson Coleman said the restrictions are particularly concerning at a time when the United States is facing mounting pressure in the healthcare sector.

“A combination of an aging workforce, COVID-related burnout, restrictions on H-1B visas, and the Trump Administration's recent limitations placed on federal student loans for nursing degrees has created a perfect storm for a nursing shortage in the coming years,” she said.

“The Welcoming International Success Act would ease this burden as demand for qualified healthcare professionals increases.”

The legislation has drawn support from several Democratic House lawmakers. Co-sponsors include Representatives Yvette D. Clarke of New York, Lois Frankel of Florida, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, and Henry C.“Hank” Johnson of Georgia.

The H-1B programme has long been a central pillar of the US immigration system for skilled professionals. Technology companies, research institutions, universities and hospitals rely heavily on the programme to fill specialised roles that often require advanced technical expertise.

Indian professionals form the largest share of H-1B visa holders, particularly in the technology sector, making the programme closely watched in India and among the Indian diaspora in the United States.