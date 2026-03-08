Prithviraj: The Real Fairy Tale Within The Tournament Is The Script That Destiny Wrote For Sanju Samson!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Putting out an appreciation post for Sanju Samson, one of the chief architects responsible for India's third T20 World Cup title, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has now said that the real fairy tale within the tournament was the script that destiny had written for Sanju Samson.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor, who was delighted with India winning its third T20 world cup title wrote, "Team India are World Champions! The first to defend the T20 title! Outstanding campaign barring a hiccup against the Proteas. But the real fairy tale within the tournament is the script that destiny wrote for Sanju Samson!"

He then went on to point out how Samson, from not even making it to the top 15 had gone on to become the player of the tournament.

He said, "From being doubtful of even making it to the 15, to becoming the player of the tournament with a campaign that was only five matches long is truly incredible!"

Prithivaj further wrote, "For an entire generation, the greatest multi inning clutch performance in the knockout out stages of a tournament by an Indian player, was the era defining 'Desert Storm' and the century that followed in the finals of the '98 Sharjah cup by the great Sachin Tendulkar."

"Almost three decades later, Sanju Samson, who said at the presentation that he had constant guidance from the legend himself through the tough times, went one up on it. Three knock out matches, three match winning innings and an iconic World Cup campaign!," he pointed out.

He then told the batsman-wicketkeeper from his home state, Kerala, "Sanju..you have finally shown the world what you're truly capable of..and as a fan, I hope these three innings now go on to shape the rest of your illustrious career! You are one of the most naturally gifted batsmen the game has ever seen..and you have at least a good six - eight years ahead of you. Keep setting the world stage on fire! You already own a piece of cricketing folklore. Now go on and build a legacy that will last well beyond you and everyone who had the privilege of watching you in this World Cup! Polikku Aniya (Cheta)! @imsanjusamson"