Hamad International Airport Answers Key Questions As Airspace Remains Closed

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport has released answers to frequently asked questions as flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the continued closure of Qatari airspace amid regional developments.

The airport renewed its call for passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have a confirmed flight, noting that operations will resume only after authorities reopen the country's airspace.

Below are the key questions and answers shared by the airport.

Flight operations

Are flights currently operating at Hamad International Airport?

No. Flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatar's airspace by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority in light of regional developments.

When will flights resume?

Flights are expected to resume once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the reopening of Qatari airspace, and depending on regional airspace conditions.

Passengers are advised to follow updates through the airport's social media platforms and their respective airlines.

Passenger travel guidance

Should passengers go to the airport?

Passengers are advised not to come to the airport unless they receive confirmation from their airline regarding their flight status or booking.

What will happen once Qatari airspace reopens?

Flight operations will resume gradually. Not all flights will restart immediately, so passengers should first check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Flight information and support

Where can passengers get the latest flight updates?

Passengers should contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date information regarding schedules, rebooking options, refunds, and travel arrangements.

Can passengers rebook flights through Hamad International Airport?

No. The airport does not handle flight rebooking. Passengers must contact their airline directly for changes and further assistance.

Transit passengers

What should transit passengers do if they want to change airlines for onward travel?

Transit passengers should contact their airline once flight operations resume to explore available rebooking options.

Hotel stay extensions

Can visitors extend their hotel stay due to travel disruptions?

Visitors currently in Qatar who are unable to depart due to regional developments may be eligible for temporary hotel stay extensions supported by Qatar Tourism.

Eligible travelers should review the application details through Qatar Tourism's official platforms.

Checked baggage

What happens to checked baggage during the disruption?

Airport authorities are working with airlines to reconnect passengers with their checked baggage as quickly as possible.

Qatar Airways passengers can approach dedicated airline representatives at designated hotels.

Passengers flying with other airlines can contact Baggage Services at:

+974 4010 1812

+974 4010 5586

Passengers are advised not to attempt to collect baggage directly from the airport and should ensure their airline has updated contact details.

Missing baggage after departure

What should passengers do if they arrive at their destination without their baggage?

Passengers should report missing baggage directly to their airline and complete the mishandled baggage form through the Qatar Airways baggage portal or contact the baggage service numbers above for other airlines.

Emergency assistance

What if travelers need urgent assistance while in Qatar?

Authorities confirmed that essential goods and medicines remain available and supply chains are operating normally.

Emergency contacts include:

Dial 999 for police, medical, or fire emergencies.

Contact your embassy for consular assistance and travel documentation support.

For flight-related matters, contact your airline directly.

Hamad International Airport said its crisis response team is coordinating with airlines and relevant government authorities to manage the situation and ensure passenger safety while flight operations remain suspended.