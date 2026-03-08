Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region, Wounding Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. A private house was partially destroyed and a farm building was completely destroyed. A 65-year-old man was injured," the post says.

Later, Fedorov reported that an 88-year-old man also sought medical help.

In addition, on March 8, the Russians attacked the Polohivsky district, where a 53-year-old woman was injured. The strike damaged a house.

As reported, Russian troops carried out 962 strikes on 38 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.