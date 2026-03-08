Enemy Attacks Zaporizhzhia Region, Wounding Two
"The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. A private house was partially destroyed and a farm building was completely destroyed. A 65-year-old man was injured," the post says.
Later, Fedorov reported that an 88-year-old man also sought medical help.Read also: DIU Artan Special Forces Unit conducts offensive operation near Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhi
In addition, on March 8, the Russians attacked the Polohivsky district, where a 53-year-old woman was injured. The strike damaged a house.
As reported, Russian troops carried out 962 strikes on 38 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment