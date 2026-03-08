T20 World Cup: Cricket World Hails India's Historic Title Defense

The cricketing fraternity extended their congratulations and wishes to Team India after they secured their third T20 World Cup title and became the first team to defend the trophy in the tournament's history.

It was another dominant performance for Team India as top-order exploits from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan and brilliant spells from Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah helped Team India become the first home nation to win the T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, at the same venue where India had lost the ICC Cricket World Cup title in 2023 after a 10-match dominant run.

Wishes Pour In For Team India

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to X, sharing visuals of fan celebrations from outside his residence, writing, "Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been. Incredible work, Team India. Jai Hind!"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla also posted, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, beating New Zealand in the final. A dazzling batting effort from @IamSanjuSamson, Abhishek Sharma, and @ishankishan51powered India to a commanding position. The bowlers then sealed the triumph with outstanding spells from @Jaspritbumrah93, and @akshar2026 and @hardikpandya7. A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket. Well done, Team India. @BCCI #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2026final."

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also described the "goosebumps" he felt on Team India lifting the trophy. "Goosebumps the moment I saw the boys lift the World Cup just now. What an incredible feeling. Moments like these make you incredibly proud as an Indian and as an athlete. So much hard work, belief and character in this team. Massive congratulations to the boys and the entire support staff. Champions of the world. #RP17," posted the Indian Test vice-captain.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted, "Back-to-back #WorldChampions! Defending a #WorldCup takes character and this team, led by @surya_14kumar, played with real intent on the biggest stage! @IamSanjuSamson @ishankishan51 @OfficialAbhi04 were outstanding in the final. Sanju, across the opportunities, showed again why he's a match winner. Ishan was consistent right through and played a solid role in India's run. @IamShivamDube @hardikpandya7 shifted momentum at will when the game demanded it. @Jaspritbumrah93 was truly special, the tougher the situation the better he got! @akshar2026 was magical with the ball, picking up crucial wickets, with Hardik, @arshdeepsinghh and #VarunChakaravarthy keeping the pressure on throughout. Congratulations to coach @GautamGambhir and the entire support staff as well! A lot of hard work goes into moments like this! India, World Champions again. @BCCI #ICCT20WORLDCUP #INDvNZ

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith also lauded India's "powerful and dominant" performance. "Congrats to India, so powerful and dominant. They deserve to be the leaders of the white ball game, everyone else playing catch up. #T20WorldCup2026final," posted Smith.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen also posted, "Best team won the tournament! Best team by a mile too!"

India's World Cup-winning opener Virender Sehwag also remarked, "pressure, woh kya hota hai?" (pressure, what pressure?)

"Pressure? Woh kya hota hai. Our Boys played like it's a Sunday gully match. World Champions, Bharat, third time in the T20 World Cups," posted Sehwag.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also posted, "Maximising returns every ball & not think long term was main ingredient for India getting those massive scores that buried England in the semis and NZ in the finals! Well done Team India"

Former West Indies captain and two-time T20WC champion Daren Sammy also posted that to win the T20WC, a team had to beat India in a knockout match and hailed Men in Blue for their run, "Like I said from day one. In order the win the @ICCWT20 you have to beat India in a knockout match. No team did that. Congrats to @BCCI on their 3rd WT20 title. Hard luck to the @BLACKCAPS (Very Consistent Team)."

T20 World Cup Final: Match Summary

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) reduced the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)

