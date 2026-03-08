Jamat-E-Islami Hind Decries US, Israel 'Bullying' Post Khamenei's Death

Jamat-e-Islami Hind Slams US, Israel 'Bullying'

Jamat-e-Islami Hind Vice President, Malik Mohtasim Khan, on Sunday said that countries around the world must raise their voice agaisnt the bullying of the United States and Israel after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayotollah Ali Khamenei during the US-Israel strikes on Iran. Speaking at the condolence gathering of Khamenei, Khan said, " I believe that the US and Israel have become a threat to global peace. Countries around the world, including India, China, Russia, Germany, and Arab countries, should raise their voice against the bullying of the United States and Israel. A few days ago, the US captured Venezuela's former President, and now they have killed the Supreme Leader of Iran. The bullying can take place in any other country as well. It's a threat to peace."

Condolence Meeting in New Delhi

Earlier on Friday, a condolence meeting was held at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi. The prayer meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who expressed his condolences over the assassination of Khamenei and called for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue. He further said that the rules-based global order has been weakening in recent years, adding that such developments are not good for global peace or for any nation. Apart from Sibal, several other leaders arrived to attend Ayatollah Khamenei's prayer meeting.

"I have come here to pay my heartfelt and deepest condolences over the manner in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated. I personally believe that every nation believes that conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and not by the use of weapons of mass destruction. It is necessary to do so to preserve the world order...In the last couple of years, there has been a dismantling of the rules-based global order. It is not good for global peace or any nation," Kapil Sibal told reporters.

US-Israel Strike and Iranian Retaliation

This comes amid tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. (ANI)

