Dia Internacional da Mulher · Liz Rosa debuts "O Suingue É Delas" at Blue Note Rio, As Saideiras roda at Vizinha 123, and Beco do Rato holds the Lapa courtyard open

Tonight's Vibe Menu

Sunday, March 8 is the Dia Internacional da Mulher, and Rio marks it with the most musically precise programme of the week. Blue Note Rio presents the debut of Liz Rosa's show "O Suingue É Delas - Uma Homenagem às Divas do Samba-Jazz" at 7 pm - a tribute to Elis Regina, Leny Andrade, Claudya, Joyce, and Tania Maria delivered alongside a power trio of Martché on piano, Berval Moraes on bass, and Fofo Black on drums. Tickets via Eventim. In Botafogo, the Vizinha 123 space hosts a roda de samba from 3 pm to 9 pm led by As Saideiras - a quartet of women musicians - in a solidarity event organised by the Esperança collective that also serves as a fundraiser; admission R$30 in advance, R$35 at the door. The Beco do Rato in Lapa remains one of the few circuit houses open on Sundays: live samba in the courtyard from the evening, no cover, kitchen open. The Acaso Cultural in Botafogo continues its Solos Femininos season - check the venue for tonight's specific listing.

Warm, cloudy, around 30°C with a 50% chance of rain - carry a light layer for the walk between Botafogo and Copacabana.

The Dia Internacional da Mulher show at Blue Note Rio belongs to Liz Rosa, making her debut on the Copacabana stage with "O Suingue É Delas - Uma Homenagem às Divas do Samba-Jazz." The potiguar (Rio Grande do Norte-born) singer has constructed the programme as a sustained tribute to the women who established the identity of samba-jazz as a serious form: Elis Regina, Leny Andrade, Claudya, Joyce, and Tania Maria. These are not names chosen for broad recognition alone - each represents a distinct strand of the samba-jazz tradition, from Elis's interpretive authority to Tania Maria's percussive piano-vocal work, from Leny Andrade's longevity in the jazz circuit to Joyce's compositional depth. The repertoire draws from across those legacies: confirmed titles include "Influência do Jazz" (Carlos Lyra), "O Morro Não Tem Vez" (Tom Jobim and Vinícius de Moraes), "Seu Dia Vai Chegar" (Tania Maria), "Mingus, Miles e Coltrane" (Joyce), and "Só Que Deram Zero pro Bedeu" (Luiz Wagner). The instrumentation is a power trio - Martché on piano, Berval Moraes on contrabaixo, Fofo Black on drums - which keeps the arrangements open enough for Liz Rosa's voice to carry the weight of the evening. The Blue Note's third consecutive Mês das Mulheres programme, curated by Thais Bernardini, ends its opening fortnight with this show. Tickets via Eventim. Show at 7 pm.

Vizinha 123 - As Saideiras · Roda do Esperança
Samba · Women · Solidarity

The Esperança collective - the community kitchen project led by chef Verônica Moreira - marks the Dia Internacional da Mulher with a roda de samba at the Vizinha 123 space in Botafogo. The event is produced by Letícia Maia and animated by As Saideiras, a quartet of four women musicians: Camila Gonzaga, Iris Lacava, Natalia Aisengart, and Patricia Palombini. The roda runs from 3 pm to 9 pm - a Sunday afternoon-into-evening format well suited to the day's character. The event carries a solidarity dimension: proceeds go toward the construction fund for Esperança's new address. Admission is R$30 in advance via the collective's channels, R$35 at the door. The Vizinha 123 space is an informal, neighbourhood-scaled room in Botafogo - the kind of venue that suits a Sunday samba afternoon. The early 3 pm start means it works well as a first stop before the Blue Note Rio show, with the two venues roughly fifteen minutes apart on foot or five minutes by car. Arrival from Metro Botafogo is ten minutes on foot.

Beco do Rato - Sunday Courtyard Samba
Samba de raiz

Founded in 2005 by Márcio Pacheco in a former beverage warehouse on Rua Joaquim Silva, the Beco do Rato is one of the few Lapa circuit houses that operates seven days a week. On a Sunday when the Carioca da Gema and Rio Scenarium are both dark, the Beco do Rato is the reliable Lapa anchor: live samba in the open-air courtyard, no cover charge, kitchen open, and cold chope flowing. The house is divided into three areas - an indoor salão decorated with murals of samba legends including Pixinguinha and Noel Rosa, a covered terrace, and the courtyard - and Sunday nights here attract a steady local crowd that tends to be smaller and looser than Saturday, with more musicians who play for pleasure than for stage. The menu runs from pastéis de angu to caipirinhas. A ten-minute walk from the Metro Cinelândia exit. Cash, card, PIX accepted.

Acaso Cultural - Solos Femininos
Theatre · Music · Botafogo

The Acaso Cultural, at Rua Vicente de Sousa, 16, in Botafogo is running its Solos Femininos season throughout March - a programme that combines theatre, microteatro, live music shows, and a literary workshop, all featuring exclusively female artists. The musical strand includes Carol Saboya celebrating 25 years of her career alongside Daniela Spielmann; Julia Borges with a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald in "Julia Canta Ella"; and "Agora Esse Mundo é Meu", a deep dive into the catalogue of Fátima Guedes. The full season runs through March 30. Specific Sunday March 8 programming should be confirmed directly with the venue before heading out - the Dia Internacional da Mulher date is likely to carry a special listing, but the Acaso Cultural has not yet published the March 8 programme in publicly indexed sources at time of compilation. Check their social channels for confirmation. The venue is a five-minute walk from Metro Botafogo.

Bip Bip - Sidewalk Roda
Choro · Samba · Bossa Nova

The Bip Bip on Rua Almirante Gonçalves, 50, in Copacabana, is one of Rio's most singular music venues: a tiny bar with no stage, no PA, and no cover, where musicians gather on the pavement from around 8 pm for samba, choro, and bossa nova. The Bip Bip runs different rodas on different nights - Mondays and Wednesdays are the confirmed bossa nova sessions; Sunday is a variable that depends on who shows up. On a Dia Internacional da Mulher Sunday following a week of heavy programming across the city, the pavement crowd is likely to be present. Check @bipbipbar for confirmation before heading out. Bring cash, buy a beer from the small fridge inside, and take your place on the pavement. Five minutes on foot from the Blue Note Rio - a natural before or after stop.

Sun from ~8 pm R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana No cover · Check @bipbipbar 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 3:00 pm - Vizinha 123 for As Saideiras The Sunday afternoon anchor. The Esperança roda runs from 3 pm to 9 pm - arrive early for a table and a drink, stay through the first sets. R. Henrique de Novais, 123 - Metro Botafogo, ten minutes on foot. Tickets R$30 in advance. 2 5:30 pm - Acaso Cultural or neighbourhood walk After the roda: check the Acaso Cultural's Solos Femininos season listing for tonight (R. Vicente de Sousa, 16 - five minutes from Vizinha 123 on foot). If no confirmed evening show, the Botafogo bar strip along Rua Voluntários da Pátria is the buffer before heading to Copacabana. 3 7:00 pm - Blue Note Rio for Liz Rosa The evening anchor. Book via Eventim in advance - Dia Internacional da Mulher at the Blue Note sells. Uber from Botafogo is ten minutes; Metro to Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Av. Atlântica, 1910. Arrive by 6:30 pm to settle before the 7 pm start. 4 9:30 pm - Bip Bip or the Copacabana boardwalk After Liz Rosa: Bip Bip is five minutes on foot from the Blue Note (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 - check @bipbipbar for tonight). Or the boardwalk kiosks along Av. Atlântica are open late with cold beer and the sound of the Atlantic. 30°C and cloudy - warm enough for the seafront, though a 50% rain chance means carry a light layer. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Sunday is a quieter night across the circuit, and that quiet is part of the shape of this particular evening. In, theshow withstarts at 7 pm and will run into the 9 pm range - after the show, thealong Av. Atlântica are the natural no-cover fallback, open late with cold beer and a warm sea breeze.on Rua Almirante Gonçalves, five minutes from the Blue Note, may have musicians gathering on the pavement - check @bipbipbar. In, theis the one circuit house reliably open on Sundays: the courtyard keeps the music going as long as the crowd holds, typically into the late evening. Theon Av. Mem de Sá, 96 - the 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural Carioca - stays open late on Sundays as well, kitchen serving its signature cabrito assado and bar pouring cold chope. Note:andare both dark on Sundays - the rhythm of the night here is different from Saturday, and the evening belongs to those who prefer it that way. 06 Plan B More tonight ›- Av. Mem de Sá, 96, Lapa. The 123-year-old Patrimônio Cultural Carioca stays open late on Sundays. Kitchen open for the cabrito assado and traditional Brazilian plates, bar serving cold chope and caipirinhas. Three minutes on foot from the Beco do Rato - the natural dinner stop before or after the evening's samba session. ›- Av. Atlântica, from Posto 2 to Posto 6. Open late, no cover, cold beer, and the sound of the Atlantic. Sunday night at 30°C and cloudy - a 50% rain chance means keep an eye on the sky, but kiosk awnings provide cover if a shower passes. Pick any kiosk between Leme and the Forte de Copacabana after the Blue Note Rio show. ›- R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo. The independent music hub since 2005. Rock, jazz, rap, experimental - ninety-seat capacity, air-conditioned, strong sound. Sunday shows are possible (the house rents for events seven days a week) - check @audiorebel for tonight's listing before heading out. Shows close by 22h30. ›- Leblon. The strip stays active on Sunday evenings. Jobi (No. 44) for cold Brahma and the long-standing boteco atmosphere, Bracarense (R. José Linhares, 7) for pastéis. Lower-key than Saturday but consistent. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). ›- Praça São Salvador, Laranjeiras. The all-Sunday choro roda at the praça in Laranjeiras - a deeply local, no-cover gathering that happens every week. Bring a folding chair or stand on the grass. Beer sold nearby. A genuinely carioca Sunday option away from the tourist circuit. ›- R. dos Arcos, 24, Lapa. The independent cultural centre and concert hall - check @fundicaoprogresso for any tonight listing. No confirmed programme for March 8 at time of publication; verify before heading out. Metro Cinelândia. ›- Tuesday, March 10. The Blue Note Rio moves from the Mês das Mulheres into its broader March programme with Will Calhoun - drummer and founding member of Living Colour - at 8 pm. Tickets via Eventim. A sharp turn from the samba-jazz of March's first fortnight into the post-funk and jazz-rock territory Calhoun has explored across his solo career. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide recommends the metro for all central venues. MetrôRio runs Sunday service until midnight. Lines 1 and 4 (Uruguai–Jardim Oceânico) and Line 2 (Pavuna–Botafogo) from 7 am to midnight on Sundays. Key stations: Metro Botafogo for Vizinha 123 (R. Henrique de Novais, 123 - ten minutes on foot) and Acaso Cultural (R. Vicente de Sousa, 16 - five minutes on foot). Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos for Copacabana (Blue Note Rio, Bip Bip). Cinelândia or Carioca for Lapa (Beco do Rato, Nova Capela). Antero de Quental (Line 4) for Leblon.Mostly cloudy with temperatures around 30°C. A 50% chance of rain tonight - noticeably higher than the prior two evenings. Late-summer rain in Rio typically arrives as a brief, heavy shower rather than sustained precipitation. Carry a light waterproof layer, particularly for the Bip Bip pavement roda and the boardwalk kiosks. The Blue Note Rio, Acaso Cultural, and Beco do Rato indoor salão are all sheltered.99 and Uber operate normally on Sundays. Surge is generally lighter than Friday or Saturday nights. Botafogo to Copacabana is ten minutes by car; Lapa to Copacabana is twenty to twenty-five minutes. Parking in Lapa is possible on Sundays - lighter than Saturday - but the metro remains faster from Zona Sul.Lapa on Sunday nights is significantly quieter than Saturday - foot traffic is lighter, but the main arteries (Mem de Sá, Joaquim Silva) remain reasonably well-lit. Standard awareness applies: keep valuables minimal, avoid side streets after dark, and use ride-hailing for the return home. Copacabana beachfront is well-lit and patrolled. The Botafogo neighbourhood around Vizinha 123 and Acaso Cultural is residential and calm on Sunday evenings. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Liz Rosa · Dia Internacional da Mulher Blue Note Rio: Liz Rosa - O Suingue É Delas at 7 pm (Av. Atlântica, 1910). Book via Eventim. Bip Bip sidewalk roda from ~8 pm (check @bipbipbar). Boardwalk kiosks open late. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde or Siqueira Campos. Botafogo Samba · Solos Femininos · Afternoon Vizinha 123 (R. Henrique de Novais, 123): As Saideiras roda de samba from 3 pm to 9 pm - R$30 antecipado. Acaso Cultural (R. Vicente de Sousa, 16): Solos Femininos season - check tonight's listing. Audio Rebel (R. Visconde de Silva, 55): check @audiorebel for any Sunday listing. Metro Botafogo. Lapa / Centro Sunday samba · Open circuit Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): open every night including Sundays - courtyard samba, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): kitchen and bar open late. Note: Carioca da Gema and Rio Scenarium are both dark on Sundays. Metro Cinelândia. Laranjeiras / Leblon Choro · Bar crawl · Sunday ease Roda de Choro Arruma o Coreto at Praça São Salvador in Laranjeiras - every Sunday, no cover. Rua Dias Ferreira in Leblon stays active on Sunday evenings: Jobi (No. 44) and Bracarense (R. José Linhares, 7). Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4) for Leblon. 