'Dinosaurs Survived 165 Million Years': Nithin Kamath Draws Stark Lesson Amid West Asia Conflict

Amid the escalating war in the Middle East, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Sunday said billions are being spent everyday on wars and destruction, making an already bad situation even worse.

He also said that the threats which are coming from the Universe are manageable but the ones“we're creating ourselves” cannot be managed.

He expressed his views on war in a social media post on X.

Kamath said he recently watched 'The Dinosaurs', a four-part documentary series, on Netflix.

The documentary, produced by Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, explores the 165-million-year reign of dinosaurs on the Earth.

Kamath also recommend 'The Dinosaurs' to watch it especially with children.

In his post, the Zerodha co-founder said:“Watched the Dinosaurs documentary on Netflix this weekend. Highly recommend, especially with kids. Dinosaurs ruled this planet for 165 million years. Then an asteroid they never saw coming ended it all in a geological blink.”

He points out that while humans modernity is short, their ability of self-destruction has developed in a mere“blink” of human history. The complexity of threats is growing exponentially faster than humans biological or social evolution.

“Humans with abstract thinking, art, and complex language, what we'd call truly modern humans, have existed for maybe 50,000 to 100,000 years. Civilisation as we know it? Writing, cities, organised society? Maybe 5,000 years. The version with industrial-scale technology, global trade, and the ability to reshape the planet? Barely 200 years. And the version with nuclear weapons, AI, and the ability to end all of it? Less than 100 years. We solved the asteroid problem, by the way. NASA can now track and deflect them,” he said.

Kamath further said:“The thing that wiped out 165 million years of dinosaurs, we've figured that one out. And yet billions are being spent daily on war and destruction, making an already bad climate situation even worse. The threats coming from the universe are becoming manageable. The ones we're creating ourselves, not so much.”

“The dinosaurs had no choice. The asteroid just came. We do. That's what makes what's happening right now so much harder to watch,” he added.

About the Middle East war

The West Asia was triggered by the United States and Israel joint strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. Since then at least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran and at least 397 in Lebanon.

In retaliation, Iran launched several attacks on Israel, American bases in the Gulf, and on the US allies in the region.

The Iran war's targets widened dangerously into civilian infrastructure on Sunday as Bahrain accused Iran of striking one of the desalination plants that are crucial for Gulf nations' drinking water.

As Israeli-struck oil depots smoldered in Tehran after a late-night strike, prompting environmental warnings for citizens, Iran's president vowed to expand attacks on US targets across the region on the ninth day of the war.