Emmanuel Macron Expresses Gratitude To President Ilham Aliyev
President Emmanuel Macron affirmed his country's solidarity and support with Azerbaijan in connection with Iran's airstrike on Azerbaijan.
President Macron also expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the conditions created for the evacuation of French citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the phone call and the solidarity shown.
During the telephone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on solidifying peace in the South Caucasus region and revitalizing Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations, as well as discussed the prospects for cooperation.
