PM Svyrydenko Discusses Energy And Defense Cooperation With Dutch PM Rob Jetten

“We are grateful to the Netherlands for their significant contribution to strengthening our defense capabilities and for the Dutch government coalition's agreement on support for Ukraine in 2027-2029, which provides for an annual allocation of EUR 3 billion. Our cooperation also includes joint defense production and strengthening the component base for Ukraine's defense industry with the participation of Dutch technology companies,” Svyrydenko said.

She emphasized that the Netherlands consistently supports Ukraine's energy sector, with contributions to the Energy Support Fund totaling €133 million since the beginning of the year.

Svyrydenko informed the Dutch Prime Minister about plans for regional energy sustainability aimed at strategic energy restructuring and preparation for the upcoming heating seasons.

“We are also interested in engaging the Netherlands' expertise in water management and attracting equipment from Dutch companies,” the Prime Minister of Ukraine said.

The two sides also focused on bolstering Europe's energy independence and stability in light of Russian aggression and events in the Middle East.

The Netherlands confirmed support for Ukraine's European integration and reported preparations for the Second Ukrainian-Dutch Intergovernmental Conference, scheduled to take place in Breda at the end of March, as well as a business forum to establish new B2B ties.

Svyrydenko highlighted joint work between Ukraine and the World Bank on the ten-year“Economy of the Future” plan and invited the Netherlands to strengthen cooperation in the fields of energy, defense production, and the agricultural sector.

She also thanked the Netherlands for their leadership in ensuring justice for Ukraine and protecting the rights of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.“As part of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, the Netherlands has allocated EUR 2 million for family reunification and psychological support for children affected by Russia's deportation,” added Svyrydenko.

As reported, newly appointed Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten arrived in Ukraine on Sunday, March 8. This is his second foreign visit since taking office, after Belgium.

Together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, they paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders at the Wall of Memory.