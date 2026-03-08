Arab League Ministers Condemn Iranian Missile And Drone Attacks On Arab States

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra) – The ministerial council of the League of Arab States on Sunday condemned Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks on several Arab countries, affirming full Arab solidarity with the targeted states and calling for an immediate halt to the attacks.In the closing statement of an extraordinary session held via videoconference under the chairmanship of the United Arab Emirates and convened at the request of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt, with the support of member states, to discuss Iranian attacks on Arab countries, the council said that the unjustified Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones against Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, which began on Saturday, February 28, 2026 and are continuing without relent, constitute a blatant and unjustified aggression that violates sovereignty, international law, the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.The council affirmed that any aggression against any member state represents a direct attack on all member states under the Arab League Charter and the Arab Joint Defense and Economic Cooperation Treaty, stressing that these attacks threaten regional and international peace and security, maritime routes, international energy security and the freedom of commercial navigation.It condemned Iran's deliberate targeting of civilian objects and civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports, hotels, energy and industrial facilities, food security services, diplomatic and consular missions, and residential areas, noting that this exposes civilian lives to danger and violates international law.The council affirmed the right of Arab states to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which guarantees the right of individual or collective self-defense to deter attacks, expressing full solidarity with the Arab states targeted by Iranian attacks.It strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq, describing them as illegal, unprovoked attacks that constitute a serious violation of the sovereignty of these countries, undermine regional security and peace, and flagrantly breach international law, the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.The council condemned Iran's deliberate and unlawful targeting of civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports, energy facilities, food security services, service sites, residential areas and diplomatic missions, noting that these acts endangered civilian lives and caused civilian casualties and material destruction in clear violation of international law.It reaffirmed unwavering support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of the Arab states targeted by the attacks and endorsed all measures taken by them to defend their security, stability, territory, citizens and residents, including the option of responding to the attacks.The council rejected the Iranian attacks and expressed full Arab solidarity with the targeted states, supporting all measures taken to deter and respond to the attacks, recalling the provisions of the Arab League Charter and the Arab Joint Defense Treaty, and stressing that the security of member states is indivisible and that any attack on a member state is a direct attack on all member states.It called for an immediate halt to the hostile military attacks and urged Iran to immediately stop all provocative acts or threats against neighboring countries, including the use of its territory and armed facilities in the region.The council affirmed the right of Arab states targeted by Iranian attacks to legitimate self-defense individually or collectively in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, praising the bravery, capability and readiness shown by the defense and security institutions of the targeted Arab states in confronting Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, which helped save lives and reduce material and human losses.It also affirmed absolute support for the right of Arab states to resort to international institutions, including the UN Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly, and for all steps taken by the targeted Arab states to seek international resolutions condemning the attacks and holding Iran fully responsible for their consequences.The council called on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining regional and international peace and security; issue a binding resolution condemning the Iranian attacks and compelling Iran to immediately stop its aggression without conditions; and hold it accountable under the UN Charter and international law.It urged Iran to fully comply with its obligations under international law and international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian objects during armed conflicts.The council stressed the necessity of respecting freedom of navigation for commercial shipping in accordance with international law and the right of states to defend their vessels and means of transport.It condemned Iranian provocative actions and measures aimed at closing the Strait of Hormuz or disrupting international navigation, warning that any obstruction of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz would endanger stability in the Gulf region, its vital role in the global economy and energy supplies, and international peace and security.The council affirmed support for the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Lebanon and the need to extend full state authority over all Lebanese territory to strengthen constitutional institutions and preserve national security and stability. It welcomed the Lebanese Cabinet's decision dated March 2, 2026 to immediately ban all security and military activities of Hezbollah, considering them illegal and restricting its activity to the political sphere within constitutional and legal frameworks, stressing that weapons should be exclusive to the Lebanese state and its legitimate institutions, particularly the Lebanese Army and security forces in accordance with the Lebanese constitution and relevant international resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution 1701.The council called on influential parties in the international community to pressure Israel to immediately stop its attacks on Lebanon and implement relevant international resolutions. It also urged international pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to end its illegal occupation of Arab and Palestinian territories occupied since 1967 and implement the two-state solution, establishing an independent State of Palestine on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, ensuring the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.The council asked Arab groups in international organizations, Arab ambassadorial councils and Arab League missions worldwide to urgently communicate the resolution's content to capitals and relevant international organizations.It also tasked the Arab group in New York to support efforts of Arab states targeted by Iranian attacks and coordinate with them and with the Arab member of the Security Council to achieve the objectives of the resolution.The council instructed the Secretary-General of the Arab League to follow up on the implementation of the resolution and submit a report to the next Arab League Council session.