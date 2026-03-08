T20 WC: 'Always There To Hit Some Big Sixes,' Shivam Dube On His Role In Team After India's Title Win

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) All-rounder Shivam Dube said his role in India's victorious ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign was clear from the outset: provide late fireworks with the bat whenever the team needed quick runs. India clinched a record third T20 World Cup title after thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, posting a massive 255/5 before bowling the visitors out for 159.

While the top order laid the platform with explosive knocks, Dube's late cameo ensured India finished with a daunting total. Reflecting on his contribution, Dube said the team management had defined his job early in the tournament.

“It was always there to hit some big sixes. That was my role since the first day of this tournament. And yeah, sometimes it happens. Some other batsmen are there when they go up. But yes, I always back myself and think that whenever I get the opportunity, I will hit some sixes,” he told broadcasters after the win.

Dube delivered precisely that in the final, smashing an unbeaten 26 off just eight balls to give India a strong finishing burst. His power-hitting in the closing overs pushed the total beyond the 250-mark, putting New Zealand under immense pressure from the start of their chase.

Though primarily known for his big-hitting, the Mumbai all-rounder also spoke about his progress with the ball and his determination to contribute more as a bowler in the future.“I've developed a lot, but yeah, I have not bowled this tournament. But yes, I'm going to come better next time.”

The 31-year-old also highlighted the role of fans in driving the team throughout the tournament, especially during challenging phases. With more than 86,000 spectators filling the stadium for the final, the atmosphere in Ahmedabad played a significant part in the celebrations.

“Definitely, it's one of the biggest days today and the crowd was amazing. This tournament belongs to the supporters of Indian cricket team,” Dube said.

Acknowledging the emotional backing from fans across the country, he added,“The prayers and I think we have got that love which supported us a lot in the bad situations. I think all credit goes to all the Indian cricket team supporters.”