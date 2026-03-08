BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Congratulates Team India On T20 World Cup Victory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) BJP national President Nitin Nabin on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, praising the players for their determination, discipline and teamwork throughout the tournament.

In a post on X, the BJP chief described the victory as a proud moment for the nation and said the team's performance had brought immense joy to millions of Indians.

“Congratulations to #TeamIndia on becoming the T20 World Cup Champions! A magnificent victory built on determination, discipline and outstanding teamwork. The players have made the entire nation proud,” Nitin Nabin wrote.

He said the triumph reflected the resilience and winning spirit that continue to inspire people across the country.

“This triumph reflects the resilience and winning spirit that inspire millions across the country. The nation celebrates this historic moment with you,” he added.

India's emphatic win in the T20 World Cup final triggered celebrations among cricket fans nationwide, with supporters hailing the team's consistent performances during the tournament.

In the final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, led India's charge to posting a massive 255/5 -- the second highest total of the tournament and the most posted by a team in the World Cup -- before their bowlers dismantled New Zealand inside the powerplay to seal a comprehensive victory, as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Samson, in the form of his life, having struck 97 not out and 89 in his two previous innings, shared an opening stand of 98 with Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the title clash by hitting 52 off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan hit 54 off 25 balls to extend the carnage.

James Neesham briefly checked India's momentum with three wickets in a single over before Shivam Dube plundered an unbeaten 26 off eight balls to take India past 250.

Local lads Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel then wrecked New Zealand's top order, reducing the challengers to 52/3 and extinguishing any realistic hope of a record chase, as India lived up to their pre-tournament hype and made history.