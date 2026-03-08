India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Stats, Records And Key Numbers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as India faces the New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams arrive in red-hot form, setting up a thrilling clash for the biggest prize in T20 cricket. For India, the stakes are historic. The defending champions are aiming to become the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title and also the first side to win the tournament three times.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be chasing history of its own. The Black Caps are seeking their maiden T20 World Cup crown after finishing runners-up in their only previous final appearance. Despite India's strong record in bilateral matches, New Zealand has historically had the upper hand in T20 World Cup encounters.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

According to official statistics, India leads the head-to-head record in T20 internationals. The two sides have met 30 times in the format.



Matches played: 30

India wins: 16

New Zealand wins: 11 Tied/No result: 3

India also holds the record for the highest team total in matches between the two sides. The Men in Blue smashed 271/5 against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31, 2026.

At the other end of the spectrum, New Zealand registered the lowest total in this rivalry when they were bowled out for 66 in Ahmedabad on February 1, 2023.

India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cups

Despite India's overall dominance, the T20 World Cup history between the teams tells a very different story.



Matches played: 3

India wins: 0 New Zealand wins: 3

That record gives New Zealand a psychological edge heading into the final, with India still searching for its first T20 World Cup victory over the Kiwis.

Both batting units have been explosive in the knockout stages. India, powered by captain Sanju Samson at the top of the order, posted a massive 254/7 in their semifinal against the England cricket team.

New Zealand's semifinal was equally dramatic. Opener Finn Allen produced a historic performance, smashing a 33-ball century - the fastest hundred in T20 World Cup history - to chase down a target of 170 with 43 balls to spare.



