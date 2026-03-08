Young Fan Upset Over Missing Wedding Invite Vijay Deverakonda Offers Lunch Invitation

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Vijay Deverakonda won the internet with a heartfelt response to a young fan who adorably questioned why she was not invited to his wedding with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

The Telugu stars tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family members.

Following the celebrations, the couple also hosted a lavish wedding reception in Hyderabad last week for colleagues and friends from the film industry and political circles.

While the wedding celebrations have been widely discussed online, it was a simple question from a young admirer that recently caught attention on social media. In a viral comment addressed to Deverakonda, the child asked why she had not been invited to the reception despite being his fan.

"Am I not your fan too? What about us?" the little girl wrote, in a message that quickly went viral on the internet.

Deverakonda soon noticed the video and responded with a cute gesture, "Sweetie, I'm inviting you home for lunch. Tell me your favourite food and sweets; I'll have everything prepared at home and we'll have a great meal," the actor replied.

Rashmika also shared the video on her social media handle.

The newly married couple had earlier celebrated their union by distributing sweet boxes to fans across several cities and temples after the wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, the celebrations continued with several high-profile visits. Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, visited Deverakonda's residence to bless the couple after their wedding reception.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared glimpses of meetings with national leaders ahead of their wedding.

She posted photographs from her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writing that spending time discussing culture and history with him was a special moment. She added that Modi had written a thoughtful letter to her parents, describing it as a memory she would cherish.

In another post, the actress shared images from her meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



