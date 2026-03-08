Iran's Aggression On Qatar, Region's Nations Escalatory Move Only Invokes Animosity Toward Tehran: Arab‐British Understanding Council Chief

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, Chris Doyle, decried the wanton Iranian aggression against the State of Qatar and several countries of the region.

Talking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Doyle said that these Iranian assaults shouldn't have happened, hoping to see the calls for ceasing these attacks prevail within the inner sanctums of the Iranian leadership, while noting that these horrendous attacks won't help Iran but would ultimately lead to war spillover.

Doyle added that Iran's attacks are an escalatory step and will never assist Iran but will inevitably invoke animosity and make Iran lose its friends.