T20 WC: 'It Doesn't Get Better Than That' - Bumrah Savours Player Of The Match Award At Home Ground

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 8 (IANS) Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said winning the Player of the Match award in front of his home fans after India's 96-run win over New Zealand to win the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup is a special moment for him.

In defence of a massive 255/5, Bumrah used his magical slower balls to great effect to pick 4-15 as India became the first team to win a T20 World Cup on home soil, and defend a world title in the shortest format.

“Feels extremely special because I've played one final in my home venue, but couldn't win that one, but today I won. I knew the wicket was a flat one, so I had to use all my experience. All the execution went as planned, I'm really happy and really grateful. God is really kind,” said Bumrah in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked what his key to success in the competition was, Bumrah said,“Before this tournament, I was in that zone where I felt I was trying too hard because I was bowling well, but felt I was trying too hard.

“This tournament, I just tried to let the game come to me, and that worked really well. My individual assessment has always been my strength, and getting this award at my home ground in a World Cup final, it doesn't get better than that.

Quizzed about the mastery of his slower balls, Bumrah, the Player of the Tournament in the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, said,“Because of the experience, and I've played on belters over here, and I have seen the other teams too, I learned that trying to bowl too fast can make shot-making easier. So, just played smart, and tried to think of what the batsmen were trying to do.

He signed off by speaking about the camaraderie in the bowling group.“Whenever we discuss, they always come up with options. When communication is needed, we do that.

“We never panicked. Kept our heads above the water. Teams that do that win the tournament, and I am very happy we did it. The crowds were really brilliant. Really thankful for all the support.”