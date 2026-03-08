Drone Strike Ignites Blaze At Kuwait Airport Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A drone attack struck fuel storage facilities at Kuwait International Airport late on Saturday, igniting a large fire and raising fresh security concerns across the Gulf as regional tensions escalate. Authorities said two fuel depots at the airport were hit, with one tank catching fire and sending thick smoke into the night sky while emergency crews rushed to contain the blaze.

Kuwaiti officials described the incident as a direct strike on vital infrastructure. Firefighters battled the flames for hours before bringing the situation under control, while airport operations were placed under heightened security measures. Initial assessments indicated damage to property but no major civilian injuries at the airport complex, according to statements issued by aviation authorities and the defence ministry.

The attack forms part of a wider pattern of missile and drone activity across several Gulf states amid an expanding confrontation involving Iran and allied groups. Kuwaiti air defences were reported to have intercepted additional aerial threats during the same period, including ballistic missiles that entered national airspace as security forces responded to waves of unmanned aircraft targeting strategic sites across the country.

Officials confirmed that fragments from intercepted projectiles fell in some civilian areas, causing limited structural damage. Emergency services were deployed to secure affected locations and assess the impact of falling debris. Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant while military units continued monitoring the skies for further threats.

Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation confirmed that two fuel depots at the airport were struck by drones, triggering a fire at one of the tanks. Images circulating on local media showed flames and smoke rising from storage facilities used to supply aircraft and airport operations. Aviation officials said airport services remained functional after the incident, although security and emergency protocols were intensified.

The strike underscores the growing vulnerability of critical infrastructure in the Gulf to drone warfare. Low-cost unmanned aircraft have increasingly been used in regional conflicts, allowing attackers to target facilities such as airports, oil terminals and desalination plants with limited warning. Defence analysts note that such systems are difficult to detect due to their small size, low altitude flight paths and ability to evade conventional radar systems.

Regional security tensions have been building since late February, when retaliatory strikes linked to the widening confrontation between Iran and its adversaries spread across the Middle East. Kuwait has faced repeated aerial threats during this period, with authorities reporting hundreds of intercepted missiles and drones since the escalation began.

Energy facilities and transport infrastructure have emerged as key targets in the broader conflict. Analysts say attacks on fuel depots, airports and ports carry strategic implications because they disrupt logistics, air travel and energy supply chains that are central to the Gulf's economic stability.

Kuwait's national oil sector also reacted to the deteriorating security environment by implementing precautionary measures, including adjustments to crude production and additional protection around key energy facilities. Officials emphasised that these steps were designed to safeguard operations and maintain stability in global energy markets.

Across the region, several countries have reported similar attacks. Drone and missile strikes have been recorded against ports, oil installations and military facilities in neighbouring states, reflecting the expanding geographical scope of the conflict. Saudi Arabia has intercepted multiple drones aimed at targets near Riyadh, while Bahrain and Qatar have reported attempted strikes that were largely thwarted by air defence systems.

Security experts say the wave of drone attacks illustrates a shift in modern warfare in which relatively inexpensive technology can threaten high-value infrastructure. Airports are particularly vulnerable because of their open layouts, fuel storage systems and concentration of aviation assets.

Historical precedents reinforce those concerns. Earlier drone attacks in the Gulf targeted energy facilities and airport infrastructure, demonstrating how unmanned aircraft can bypass traditional defences and ignite fires or disrupt transport hubs. The growing accessibility of drone technology has heightened fears that such tactics will continue to spread across conflict zones.

Authorities in Kuwait have stepped up air defence readiness since the start of the regional escalation, deploying additional surveillance and interception systems to protect strategic sites. Military officials stated that forces remain on alert and are prepared to counter further aerial threats if necessary.

