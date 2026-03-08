Circle Tests Stablecoin Transfers For Corporate Payments Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Circle moved about $68 million within half an hour using its own stablecoin infrastructure, offering a glimpse of how digital assets could reshape internal corporate payments traditionally handled through banks.

The payments were carried out through the company's Mint platform, a system designed to allow businesses to create and redeem the USDC stablecoin while managing liquidity across accounts. Chief executive Jeremy Allaire said the transfers took roughly 30 minutes to complete, far faster than conventional bank wire settlements that can take days when crossing multiple jurisdictions.

The experiment involved shifting funds between corporate entities within the company's structure. Instead of routing the transaction through correspondent banking networks, Circle issued USDC tokens on its platform, transferred them across blockchain rails and then redeemed them for fiat currency at the destination. The process effectively replaced several stages of traditional banking infrastructure with digital settlement.

Allaire described the move as an illustration of how stablecoins can operate as programmable payment rails rather than merely as trading tools for cryptocurrency markets. Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to maintain a stable value, usually pegged to the US dollar, and are widely used in crypto trading as a substitute for traditional currency transfers.

USDC, the token issued by Circle, has become one of the largest stablecoins in circulation. Its supply has fluctuated with market conditions but remains among the most widely used dollar-pegged tokens alongside competitors such as Tether's USDT. The token is backed by cash and short-term government securities held in regulated financial institutions.

Traditional international payments often pass through multiple banks and clearing systems before reaching their destination. Each stage introduces delays, fees and operational complexity. Stablecoin advocates argue blockchain-based settlement can bypass those bottlenecks by allowing transfers to be completed directly between wallets.

See also XRP price debate intensifies over $31 call

Circle's internal trial demonstrates how a stablecoin can act as a treasury management tool for companies operating across borders. Businesses with multiple subsidiaries frequently move funds between entities to cover payroll, supplier payments and operational costs. These transfers typically rely on bank wires that may require manual reconciliation and compliance checks, particularly when crossing currency zones.

Using a stablecoin-based process allowed Circle to mint digital tokens representing the transferred value, move them across the blockchain and redeem them for fiat currency within a short timeframe. The company said this approach reduces dependence on traditional settlement windows and intermediary institutions.

Digital asset firms have long promoted stablecoins as a bridge between conventional finance and blockchain networks. Their stable value makes them more suitable for payments than volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ether. Over the past several years, stablecoins have become a core component of decentralised finance and global crypto trading.

At the same time, regulators and policymakers have been examining how stablecoins should be supervised. Authorities in several jurisdictions have expressed concern that large-scale stablecoin usage could affect financial stability or undermine existing payment systems if not properly regulated.

Circle has attempted to position USDC as a regulated digital dollar. The company publishes regular attestations of its reserves and works with financial institutions to hold the assets backing the token. Its strategy has focused on building partnerships with payment networks, fintech firms and technology companies interested in blockchain-based settlement.

Corporate use cases for stablecoins have expanded as more financial institutions experiment with tokenised payments. Banks and payment providers are exploring blockchain technology to accelerate cross-border transactions and reduce operational costs.

See also Bitcoin slides below $81,000 as pressure mounts on Binance

Digital payment infrastructure has become a competitive battleground as fintech companies challenge legacy systems dominated by global banks and card networks. Stablecoin platforms argue that programmable money can enable faster settlement, automated compliance and greater transparency in financial transactions.

The broader digital asset sector has also been undergoing structural change as institutions move deeper into blockchain-based financial services. Major asset managers, technology firms and payment companies have launched pilot projects involving tokenised assets and blockchain settlement.

Circle's internal transfer highlights a growing shift toward using blockchain technology for treasury operations and corporate liquidity management. The company's Mint platform, originally designed for institutional clients to mint and redeem USDC, is increasingly being positioned as a financial infrastructure layer for digital payments.

Faster settlement has become a major selling point for blockchain-based payment systems. Traditional wire transfers can take multiple business days depending on the route, banking partners and regulatory requirements involved. Blockchain networks, by contrast, allow transactions to be validated and recorded within minutes.

Also published on Medium.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.