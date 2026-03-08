Ripple Advances XRP As Institutional Defi Collateral Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ripple is repositioning XRP as a core collateral asset for institutional decentralised finance, signalling a strategic shift beyond its long-standing role in cross-border payments and liquidity services. Senior executives at the company say the plan centres on transforming the token into a foundational layer supporting tokenised financial markets, where banks, asset managers and financial institutions can use blockchain infrastructure for lending, trading and settlement.

Ross Edwards, a senior director overseeing decentralised finance initiatives at Ripple, outlined the approach during a blockchain industry conference, describing how XRP could underpin liquidity in emerging institutional DeFi ecosystems. The concept aims to adapt the token's existing advantages-speed of settlement, relatively low transaction costs and liquidity across global exchanges-into a collateral framework that institutions can use to back loans, derivatives or tokenised assets on distributed networks.

Ripple's strategy reflects a broader shift across financial markets as large institutions explore tokenisation of traditional assets such as bonds, treasury instruments and funds. In that environment, blockchain-based collateral layers are expected to play a central role, allowing assets to be pledged, borrowed or traded in automated smart-contract systems rather than through traditional intermediaries.

Executives involved in the initiative argue that XRP's architecture positions it well for such a role. The XRP Ledger, the blockchain that underpins the token, processes transactions within seconds and was originally designed to support high-volume financial settlement. Ripple is working to expand the ledger's capabilities through new features, including smart-contract functionality and tokenisation tools intended to support decentralised financial applications.

Institutional adoption remains the central objective of the strategy. Ripple has long targeted banks and financial service providers through its payment products, which allow institutions to use digital assets to settle cross-border transfers more efficiently than traditional correspondent banking networks. By turning XRP into a collateral layer, the company is attempting to broaden its relevance from payments infrastructure into a wider financial services platform.

Developments across the wider blockchain industry are reinforcing this direction. Financial institutions including large global banks and asset managers have begun experimenting with tokenised versions of traditional securities, including government bonds and money-market funds. These instruments are designed to trade and settle on blockchain networks while retaining the regulatory and financial characteristics of their underlying assets.

Such systems require reliable collateral assets capable of supporting borrowing and trading activities within decentralised protocols. Digital tokens with strong liquidity and predictable settlement speeds are increasingly being evaluated for that purpose. Ripple's plan positions XRP within this emerging architecture, effectively transforming the token into a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-based markets.

The company's efforts coincide with continued expansion of the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Developers have introduced tools enabling tokenisation of assets and automated financial services, including decentralised exchanges operating directly on the ledger. These features are designed to allow institutions to issue digital representations of financial instruments while using XRP as collateral or liquidity within trading and lending frameworks.

Ripple's pivot also reflects the rapid growth of institutional interest in decentralised finance. Early DeFi systems were largely dominated by retail users and crypto-native traders. Financial institutions remained cautious due to regulatory uncertainty, volatility and concerns over compliance standards.

That dynamic is shifting as regulatory frameworks evolve and large firms experiment with permissioned blockchain environments that integrate compliance requirements. Institutions are exploring DeFi-style infrastructure while maintaining oversight mechanisms such as identity verification and transaction monitoring. Ripple's approach appears to align with this hybrid model, positioning XRP as a collateral layer within systems designed for institutional participation rather than open retail protocols.

Market analysts say the concept of digital collateral assets could become a defining feature of tokenised finance. Blockchain-based markets operate continuously, unlike traditional trading systems with fixed operating hours. Collateral posted in such systems must therefore remain liquid, easily transferable and capable of being valued quickly across global markets.

XRP's large market capitalisation and established trading volumes could provide some advantages in this environment. The token is listed on many exchanges worldwide and is supported by a network of market makers that help maintain liquidity. Ripple executives argue that these characteristics could enable XRP to serve as a foundational asset underpinning decentralised credit and derivatives markets designed for institutional users.

Challenges remain as the company pursues this transformation. Regulatory scrutiny continues to shape the digital asset sector, particularly in jurisdictions where authorities are determining how cryptocurrencies should be classified and supervised. Ripple itself spent years navigating legal disputes concerning the status of XRP in the United States, a case that influenced broader debates about the regulatory treatment of digital tokens.

Despite those hurdles, institutional blockchain adoption continues to accelerate. Banks are testing blockchain settlement networks, financial infrastructure providers are exploring tokenised clearing systems and asset managers are experimenting with digital funds that trade on distributed ledgers. Each of these initiatives increases demand for collateral mechanisms capable of operating within blockchain-based markets.

