Army Downs 108 Of 119 Iranian Missiles, Drones Targeting Kingdom - Hiyari

MENAFN - Amman Net) Director of Military Media Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiyari said on Saturday that the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) intercepted 108 out of 119 Iranian rockets and drones that targeted vital facilities in the Kingdom.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with the Public Security Directorate (PSD) at the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), Hiyari said the projectiles included 60 rockets and 59 drones launched towards specific targets inside Jordan, noting that they were not cruise missiles, as some had assumed.

According to the military official, 11 of the projectiles were not intercepted.

Hiyari said that JAF has adopted several measures to beef up the units that are patrolling the borders.

He added that the JAF will operate air defence systems“based on the ranges provided by those systems” to maximise their effectiveness in protecting Jordan's airspace.

The military has also activated joint military cooperation agreements with“friendly and brotherly armies” to provide broader air cover to safeguard the Kingdom's skies, he said.

Hiyari also addressed claims circulated by a faction in a neighbouring country alleging that Jordan was used as a launching point for attacks targeting locations within that country.

“This claim was categorically denied at the time,” Hiyari said, stressing that Jordan has consistently reiterated it will not initiate threats against its neighbours or the wider region.

“At the same time, Jordan will not hesitate to respond to any threat to its security from any country or faction,” he added.

The military official said coordination has also been maintained with the Civil Aviation Authority to regulate civil aviation traffic and ensure the accuracy of procedures implemented to safeguard Jordanian airspace.

Meanwhile, PSD spokesperson Lt. Col. AmerSartawi said that 14 people were injured in the Kingdom due to 207 reported incidents involving fallen objects and debris across the Kingdom since the start of the conflict last week.

“All injuries occurred because citizens failed to adhere to PSD instructions urging them not to approach unknown objects,” Sartawi said, adding that most of the debris fell on houses and vehicles.

Sartawi noted that Civil Defence Department (CDD) personnel activated emergency plans and alert status, while warning sirens were sounded in coordination with the JAF.

He also said the PSD Cybercrime Unit has been monitoring media and digital content on websites and social media platforms to track and refute rumours and misinformation as the situation developed.

Sartawi urged citizens not to approach unfamiliar objects or debris, warning that they may be dangerous, and to report any suspicious items to security services by calling the emergency number 911.

“We call on citizens to adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities, rely only on information from official sources, and refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation,” Sartawi said.