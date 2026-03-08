







MENAFN - Swissinfo) Climate change is one of the main concerns of the Swiss population. However, most citizens don't want to invest more money in the ecological transition, as shown by their rejection of the climate fund initiative on Sunday. Why is this? Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Climate is a concern in Switzerland but no longer a priority This content was published on March 8, 2026 - 18:00 7 minutes

I cover climate change and energy through reportages, articles, interviews and in-depth reports. I am interested in the impacts of global warming on everyday life and solutions for an emission-free planet. Passionate about travel and discovery, I studied biology and other natural sciences. I have been a journalist for SWI swissinfo for more than 20 years.



The outcome at the ballot box was clear: the Swiss do not want to increase public climate funding, or at least not in the form advocated by left-wing or green parties. On Sunday 71% of voters rejected the initiative calling for up to 1% of gross domestic product to be invested annually in measures to protect the climate and nature.

In the current context it is difficult to achieve consensus around a proposal that entails costs but which nobody knows how to finance, said Cloé Jans, political scientist at the gfs institute.“People are more cautious today,” she told Swissinfo.

Switzerland is currently debating the financing of the 13th monthly pension payment, approved by popular vote in 2024, and the increase in military spending. The initiative for a climate fund is the third proposal that lacked a precise definition of where the funds would come from, Jans said.“Many people feared they would have to pay out of their own pockets, for example through an increase in VAT.”

Lena Maria Schaffer, professor of political science at the University of Lucerne, also says that people are less inclined to accept ideas that involve additional costs or changes in their lifestyle.

“We see this in international pollsExternal link: 89% of people say governments need to do more to combat climate change, but when action touches the individual sphere, people are much more hesitant,” she told Swissinfo.

But it's not only the specifics of the initiative and the financial aspects that played a role at the ballot box. At the moment there are issues considered more important than climate, such as the economic situation, the rising cost of living and security, says Jans.“Climate is not the main priority.”

