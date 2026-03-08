The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
Khartoum, (Sudanow)_ General Yassir Al-Atta: The Next Phase Will Witness Integration of Supporting Forces into Regular Institutions Without Exception.
Foreign Minister Holds Phone Call with Azerbaijani Counterpart.
Cabinet Reviews Preparations for the Postponed 2025 Sudanese Secondary School Certificate Examinations.
Cabinet Approves Khartoum State's 2025 Performance Report and 2026 Plan.
Cabinet Approves the Government of Hope Plan for 2026.
Cabinet Discusses Several Issues in Meeting Chaired by Dr. Kamil Idris.
Council of Ministers Approves Its 2025 Performance Report.
Council of Ministers Reviews Fuel and Electricity Supply Situation.
Cabinet Reviews General Framework of Several Ministerial Projects for 2026–2027.
Prime Minister Performs Friday Prayer at Al-Waledayn Mosque in Omdurman, Praises Continued Victories of the Armed Forces.
