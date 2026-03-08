Scottsdale Art Week Is Betting On An 'Untapped' Market For Its Second Edition

MENAFN - USA Art News) Scottsdale Art Week 2026 Expands to 110+ Galleries, With Museum Partners Shaping a Wide-Ranging Program

Scottsdale is positioning itself as a serious winter-season destination for collectors and curators. The second edition of Scottsdale Art Week, slated for 2026, will bring together more than 110 exhibiting galleries from across the U.S. and abroad, pairing the fair floor with an ambitious schedule of talks and programming developed with major museums and market players.

Organizers say the exhibitor list will again balance regional continuity with out-of-state and international reach. A core group of local mainstays is set to return, including Anticus Gallery, Klingeler Gallery, Larsen Gallery, Nelson Fine Art, and Paul Scott Gallery, underscoring the fair's effort to keep Scottsdale's established art ecosystem visible amid the influx of visiting dealers.

Beyond Arizona, the roster points to a deliberately broad geographic spread. Among the named participants are Blond Contemporary (London), Benrimon Editions (New York), Cara Romera Gallery (Santa Fe), and VK Gallery (Amsterdam), with additional galleries expected to round out the field. The mix suggests a fair aiming to be legible to both regional buyers and the traveling art-world audience that increasingly treats the Southwest as a year-round circuit rather than a seasonal outpost.

Works on view will span contemporary and edition-based offerings, with Damien Hirst's“Sexy Love” (2007) cited among the highlighted pieces, presented courtesy of Benrimon Editions. While the fair's full checklist has not been detailed, the inclusion signals an intent to place recognizable market names alongside the discovery-driven programming that often defines newer fairs.

Complementing the booths is a slate of discussions and events produced in partnership with institutions including the Phoenix Art Museum, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, and The Denver Art Museum, as well as Heritage Auctions. The program is expected to address curatorial and artistic practices and to take the temperature of current market trends, while also drilling into medium- and genre-specific conversations.

Planned topics include photography, Indigenous and Latinx art, Western art, and the often porous boundary between art and design. Taken together, the agenda reads as an attempt to reflect the region's cultural realities while also engaging the broader debates shaping museum and market priorities nationally.

With its expanded exhibitor count and institutional collaborations, the 2026 edition is framed as a step toward consolidating Scottsdale Art Week's standing among international art fairs - and, just as importantly, toward sharpening the Southwest's profile as a place where contemporary art, collecting, and scholarship can meet on equal footing.