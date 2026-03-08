PM Holds Meeting On Facilitating Cargo Handling And Clearance At Aqaba Ports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 8 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan held a meeting at the Prime Ministry on Sunday to discuss facilitating cargo handling, shipping, and customs clearance procedures at Aqaba's ports to ensure that emerging challenges are overcome during the coming period.The meeting is part of a series of meetings held by the prime minister to review measures related to sustaining supply chains and strengthening the strategic stock sufficiently and sustainably.During the meeting, attended by several ministers and concerned officials, Hassan stressed the need for a high level of readiness and coordination among all relevant entities to facilitate procedures for handling, clearance, and shipping of goods and commodities.Officials from Aqaba ports, land transport, and customs confirmed that cargo handling, shipping, and clearance operations at the ports are being carried out with high efficiency and effectiveness and reviewed the measures taken in this regard.The meeting was attended by the ministers of transport and of industry, trade, and supply, the chairman of the board of commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority; the director general of customs; the director general of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission; and the chief executive officer of the Aqaba Container Terminal.Last week, the Cabinet made several decisions, including the suspension of a previous policy that restricted the import of containerized goods to Aqaba port. For the next month, these goods will now be allowed to enter through Jordan's land border crossings to ensure the timely arrival of urgent shipments. Additionally, the Cabinet has granted exemptions from customs duties and taxes related to increased shipping costs for all goods arriving by maritime shipping. This exemption will last for six months and includes both general and special sales taxes.