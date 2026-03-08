Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fire Brought Under Control At Kuwait Social Insurance Headquarters After Strike


2026-03-08 02:02:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Firefighters in Kuwait City said they have brought a blaze under control at the headquarters of the Public Institution for Social Security following what authorities described as a strike on the building.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Kuwait Fire Force said its teams managed to contain and extinguish the fire after preventing it from spreading to other parts of the complex.

Fire crews worked to isolate the blaze and bring it under control after it broke out at the main building on Saturday, officials said.

Earlier today, the acting director-general of the Public Institution for Social Security said no injuries had been recorded as a result of the incident.

He added that several security guards who had been inside the building at the time of the strike had been evacuated from designated shelters within the facility.

MENAFN08032026000067011011ID1110833447



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search