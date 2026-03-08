Fire Brought Under Control At Kuwait Social Insurance Headquarters After Strike

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Firefighters in Kuwait City said they have brought a blaze under control at the headquarters of the Public Institution for Social Security following what authorities described as a strike on the building.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Kuwait Fire Force said its teams managed to contain and extinguish the fire after preventing it from spreading to other parts of the complex.

Fire crews worked to isolate the blaze and bring it under control after it broke out at the main building on Saturday, officials said.

Earlier today, the acting director-general of the Public Institution for Social Security said no injuries had been recorded as a result of the incident.

He added that several security guards who had been inside the building at the time of the strike had been evacuated from designated shelters within the facility.