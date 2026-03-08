403
Palestinian Presidency Calls For Urgent Int'l Intervention To Stop Settler Crimes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian Presidency condemned "heinous" settler crimes that killed five citizens in the occupied West Bank a statement issued on Sunday, the presidency said the deaths were recorded in Abu Falah village, northeast of Ramallah, in Qaryut village in Nablus governorate, and in Wadi al-Rakhim area east of Yatta presidency stressed that international silence over occupation's crimes and the lack of accountability have led to the escalation of violence and terror against Palestinians in West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as alongside the ongoing war in Gaza Strip, holding the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for this crime by providing protection and support to settler groups that continue their terrorist attacks against Palestinian citizens and their property in West Bank warned of the danger of these violent Israeli policies, calling on the international community, particularly the United States administration, to urgently intervene to compel the occupation authorities to stop the war and prevent further terrorist crimes committed against Palestinians.
