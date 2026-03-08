Three Ballistic Missiles Intercepted, Wave Of Hostile Drones Detected: Kuwaiti Defense Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said Sunday that Kuwaiti air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles in the southern part of the country during the past 24 hours, as well as detected a wave of hostile drones that violated the country's airspace.

During media briefing, Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense Spokesman Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said that Kuwaiti air defense systems and fighter aircraft of the Kuwaiti Air Force detected a wave of hostile drones that violated the country's airspace, adding that air defenses managed to destroy some of the drones, resulting in debris falling in several locations.

He pointed out that two drones targeted fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport in the Subhan area, while another drone struck the building of the Public Institution for Social Security in Kuwait City. No human casualties were reported.