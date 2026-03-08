Movv: Respecting Women's Rights Continuous Islamic Obligation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice and Hearing Complaints (MoVV) says it has addressed nearly 3,500 cases related to women's Sharia rights.

The ministry emphasised that women's rights are among the core values of Islam and can only be fully safeguarded in a society founded on justice, ethical values and Islamic principles.

Today, 8 March, marks International Women's Day.

In a statement, the ministry said that in line with its Sharia obligations, it has consistently worked across the country to protect women's rights, prevent domestic violence, ensure inheritance and alimony rights and eliminate harmful practices. These efforts, it added, will continue.

It stressed that the ministry is committed to ongoing reforms and to ensuring the protection of people's rights so that women can live free from oppression and injustice.

Islam, it said, accords women a distinguished status as mothers, sisters, daughters and wives and sets out clear principles to safeguard their dignity, security and all Sharia-based rights.

The ministry highlighted that women's rights are not confined to a single day; rather, every Muslim is obliged to respect the rights of women in their roles as sisters, mothers, wives and daughters.

According to the statement, the ministry's inspectors registered 3,511 complaints concerning women's rights over the past ten months, of which 3,481 were addressed promptly.

The ministry added that in the past week alone, 73 women were rescued from domestic violence, nine women from forced marriages and 15 women were granted their rightful inheritance.

Regarding the prevention of harmful practices, nearly 11,000 violators were summoned by inspectors for breaching the Islamic Emirate's Directive No. 17, much of which focuses on women's rights and were persuaded to refrain from such acts.

Additionally, inspectors conducted nearly 9,000 awareness sessions with citizens to educate them on the issue.

The ministry reiterated:“We believe that women's rights are truly safeguarded only in a society built on justice, ethical values and Islamic principles.”

It stressed that protecting women's rights remains a priority and that the ministry will continue to strengthen its efforts to ensure a timely response to women's grievances.

The statement concluded by noting that any woman facing challenges regarding her rights or wishing to lodge a complaint can contact the ministry's 24-hour complaints hotline at 191, or approach inspectors in her local area.

